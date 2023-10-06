Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment date: Oneclick Logistics IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, October 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
