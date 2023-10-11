Oneclick logistics share price debuts at 41% premium at 140 on NSE SME

Oneclick Logistics IPO listing date: Oneclick logistics shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Oneclick logistics share price today was listed at ₹140 per share, 41.41% higher than the issue price of ₹99. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oneclick Logistics IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and closed on Tuesday, October 3. The company set the price band at ₹99 per share. Investors bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. The promoters of the company are Rajan Shivram Mote and Mahesh Liladhar Bhanushali.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO details: Oneclick Logistics India IPO, which is worth ₹9.91 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1,000,800 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the company to finance its general corporate purposes as well as the payment of any additional working capital requirements.

The registrant of the Oneclick Logistics India IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Oneclick Logistics India IPO.

Oneclick Logistics India Limited is a company that offers integrated logistics solutions and services. Non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC), air and ocean freight forwarding (Freight Forwarding), bulk cargo handling (Bulk Cargo), customs clearance, and allied logistics and transportation services can be used to broadly classify the company's service offering.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO GMP Today: Oneclick Logistics India IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +50 per share. This indicates Oneclick Logistics India share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market on Wednesday, as per investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Oneclick Logistics India share price was ₹149 apiece, which is 50.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹99.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

