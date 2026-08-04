Oneindig Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today: GMP, steps to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Oneindig Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Oneindig Technologies saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, 5 August.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from 30 July to 3 August. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Thursday, 7 August. Oneindig Technologies shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, 6 August.

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Investors can check the Oneindig Technologies IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Maashitla Securities, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access its allotment status online. On BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Oneindig Technologies’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your allotment status will be displayed on BSE.

On Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Oneindig Technologies’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your IPO allotment status will be shown on the screen.

Oneindig Technologies IPO GMP Today Oneindig Technologies shares are showing muted activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, its IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today, indicating a listing price at around ₹96, the same as the IPO price.

Oneindig Technologies IPO Subscription Status The IPO was subscribed 1.73 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.84 times, while the NII portion was booked 2.4 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.05 times bids.

The company has received bids for 33.28 lakh shares against 19.20 lakh shares on offer.

Oneindig Technologies IPO Details Oneindig Technologies IPO is a ₹27.65 crore book-built issue comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.29 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component.

The company intends to utilise ₹20 crore from the net proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The minimum application size is 1,200 shares, while retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,30,400 at the upper end of the price band.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Share India Securities Ltd. will act as the market maker for the IPO.

Oneindig Technologies operates in the solar energy sector, providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for solar power projects. Its offerings include end-to-end turnkey solar power solutions along with operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Besides EPC services, the company also trades in a wide range of solar products and equipment, including solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, solar inverters, solar pump controllers, and various types of wires and cables.

On the financial front, Oneindig Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.16 crore on revenue of ₹57.46 crore during the 10-month period ended January 2026. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of ₹4.16 crore on revenue of ₹46.01 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.