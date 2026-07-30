Oneindig Technologies IPO Day 1: Issue booked 15% so far. Check GMP, other key details

Oneindig Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 30 July. The SME IPO will remain open for bidding till Monday, 3 August.

Oneindig Technologies operates in the solar energy sector, offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, including complete turnkey solar power projects along with operations and maintenance (O&M) support.

The company also deals in a range of solar products and equipment, such as solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, solar inverters, solar pump controllers, and different types of wires and cables.

Oneindig Technologies IPO subscription status Oneindig Technologies IPO has been subscribed over 0.15 times so far on the first day of bidding on Thursday, 30 July.

The Individual Investors category has been booked 29% so far, meanwhile, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment has received 0.06 times subscription. QIB section remains unsubscribed.

The SME IPO has received 3,12,000 share bids, as compared to offered 20,64,000 shares.

Oneindig Technologies IPO GMP today The GMP of Oneindig Technologies IPO is currently ₹0 in the grey market, according to Investorgain. The estimated listing price of Oneindig Technologies IPO is likely to be same as the IPO price of ₹96.

Oneindig Technologies IPO details Oneindig Technologies IPO opened for subscription on July 30 and will close on August 3.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹27.65 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh equity shares. The company has fixed the price band at ₹91-96 per share, while investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot.

The company plans to utilise ₹20 crore from the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Share India Capital Services is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Financially, Oneindig Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.16 crore on revenue of ₹57.46 crore during the ten-month period ended January 2026. In comparison, the company had posted a profit of ₹4.16 crore and revenue of ₹46.01 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.