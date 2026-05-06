OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Allotment: The financial services company OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Investors now focus on OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today. OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO date is likely today, 6 May 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from April 30 to May 5. OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, May 6, and the IPO listing date is May 8. OnEMI Technology Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on May 7 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO registrar.

In order to do OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status online.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP Today OnEMI Technology Solutions shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to websites tracking the grey market, OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹13.25 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹13.25 apiece than their issue price.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹184.25 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 8% to the IPO price of ₹171 per share.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on April 30, Thursday, and closed on May 5, Tuesday. OnEMI Technology IPO allotment date is likely today, May 6, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is May 8, Friday. OnEMI Technology shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company raised ₹925.92 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 4.97 crore equity shares worth ₹850 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 44.39 lakh shares amounting to ₹75.92 crore.

OnEMI Technology IPO was subscribed 9.5 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 2.03 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 6.57 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 24.87 times subscription.