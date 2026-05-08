OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut at a strong premium in Indian stock market

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Listing: OnEMI Technology Solutions shares are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO listing date is today, 8 May 2026, Friday.

The IPO of the financial services company OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd was open from April 30 to May 5, and the IPO allotment date was May 6. OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO listing date is May 8, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that eƯective from Friday, May 8, 2026, the equity shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Preopen Session (SPOS) on Friday, May 8, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Ahead of the OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today and analysts signal a decent debut in the Indian stock market today.

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Here’s what OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today signals ahead of listing

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP Today OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹27 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, the stock is trading higher by ₹27 apiece than their issue price.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Listing Price OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹198 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 16% to the IPO price of ₹171 per share.

Analysts also expect OnEMI Technology Solutions shares to list with a decent premium in the Indian stock market today.

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OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from April 30, Thursday, to May 5, Tuesday, and the IPO allotment date was May 6, Wednesday. OnEMI Technology IPO listing date is May 8, Friday. OnEMI Technology shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

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OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. The company raised ₹925.92 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 4.97 crore equity shares worth ₹850 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 44.39 lakh shares amounting to ₹75.92 crore.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO was subscribed 9.5 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 2.03 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 6.57 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 24.87 times subscription.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the OnEMI Technology IPO registrar.

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