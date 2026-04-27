OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO: Price band set at ₹162-171 per share; check issue detail, key dates, more

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO price band: OnEMI Technology Solutions, an Indian fintech firm backed by Temasek Holdings, which runs the digital lending platform Kissht has set IPO price band in the range of ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

The OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, April 30 and will close on Tuesday, May 5. The allocation to anchor investors for the OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 29.

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The floor price is 162 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 171 times the face value of the equity shares. The OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO lot size is 87 equity shares and in multiples of 87 equity shares thereafter.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, May 6, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, May 7, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. , OnEMI Technology Solutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, May 8.

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Established in 2016, OnEMI Technology Solutions, based in Mumbai, submitted its IPO documentation to SEBI in August 2025. The draft documents received approval from the capital markets regulator in January 2026.

The company's promoters, Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, possess a 32.3% ownership stake, while the remaining 67.7% is held by public shareholders.

Vertex Holdings, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, the global investment company belonging to the Government of Singapore, is the largest stakeholder in the firm with a 22.68% stake held through three subsidiaries, while Ammar Sdn Bhd owned 12.13% of the shares at the time the RHP was filed on April 25.

On the financial side, OnEMI Technology Solutions reported a profit of ₹199.2 crore and revenues totaling ₹1,559.9 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2025.

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OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO details The parent company of Kissht plans to raise up to ₹850 crore by issuing new shares, while investors such as Temasek's Vertex Holdings, Ventureast Proactive Fund, and Ammar Sdn Bhd will sell ₹44.39 lakh shares valued at ₹75.92 crore through an offer-for-sale.

From the proceeds of the new issue, ₹637.5 crore will be allocated to strengthen the capital base of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to support future capital needs stemming from business growth. The remaining funds will be reserved for general corporate uses.

JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking have been designated as the merchant bankers tasked with overseeing the OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO.

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