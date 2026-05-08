OnEMI Technology Solutions share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with a 11.11% premium at ₹190 apiece on NSE

OnEMI Technology Solutions share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, Friday, 8 May. On NSE, OnEMI Technology Solutions share price opened at ₹190 per share, 11.11% higher than the issue price of ₹171. On BSE, the stock opened at ₹191 apiece, up 11.70% from the issue price.

OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd, which runs the digital lending platform Kissht, saw its initial public offering receive a subscription rate of 9.50 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, largely due to significant interest from institutional investors.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO, valued at ₹926 crore, garnered bids for 37,76,71,176 shares compared to the 3,97,62,250 shares available, according to NSE data.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the opening price of OnEMI Technology Solutions shares on their debut? ⌵ OnEMI Technology Solutions shares opened at ₹190 per share on NSE and ₹191 apiece on BSE, marking an opening premium of 11.11% and 11.70% respectively over their issue price. 2 How did institutional investors subscribe to the OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO? ⌵ The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment showed significant interest, with a subscription rate of 24.87 times. This strong demand from institutional investors largely contributed to the overall IPO subscription. 3 What is the grey market premium (GMP) for OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO, and what does it indicate? ⌵ The grey market premium (GMP) for OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO was around ₹27, indicating investors were willing to pay a premium of approximately 15.79% over the IPO price of ₹171, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹198. 4 How much capital did OnEMI Technology Solutions raise through its IPO, and how will it be used? ⌵ OnEMI Technology Solutions raised ₹926 crore through its IPO. The funds from the new issuance will be used to strengthen its subsidiary Si Creva's capital base and for general corporate objectives. 5 When did OnEMI Technology Solutions shares list on the stock exchange, and on which exchanges? ⌵ OnEMI Technology Solutions shares were listed on Friday, May 8, 2026, on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The segment for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was particularly strong, with a subscription rate of 24.87 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed to 6.57 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed to 2.03 times.

OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has secured ₹278 crore from anchor investors.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at ₹162-171 per share, valuing the company at nearly ₹2,900 crore at the upper band.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35%for retail investors.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP today OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO GMP is +27. Considering the upper end of OnEMI Technology Solutions price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of OnEMI Technology Solutions share price was indicated at ₹198 apiece, which is 15.79% higher than the IPO price of ₹171.

Based on grey-market trends over the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is expected to have a solid listing. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, with the highest reaching ₹28.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

OnEMI Technology Solutions IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a new issuance of equity shares totalling ₹850 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 44,39,788 equity shares, estimated at ₹76 crore at the highest price, from current shareholders. This brings the total value of the issue to ₹926 crore.

The shareholders selling their stakes include Ammar Sdn Bhd Investor, Vertex Ventures SEA Fund III Pte. Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund Pte. Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund II Pte. Ltd, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, AION Advisory Services LLP, Ventureast Proactive Fund, and VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC.

The funds generated from the new issuance will be allocated to support the capital growth of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to address upcoming funding needs and to serve several corporate objectives.

The main managers for this issuance include JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking, with KFin Technologies Ltd serving as the registrar.

Also Read | OnEMI Technology IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status online