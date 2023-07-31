Onest IPO: FMCG firm files draft papers with SEBI for issue

The consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal year 2023 increased by 70.94% to ₹184.31 crore from ₹107.82 crore the previous year, mainly owing to sales of goods as a result of the addition of new SKUs to the product portfolio and entrance into new markets. From ₹2.44 crore in the fiscal year 2022 to ₹8.00 crore in the fiscal year 2023, net profit climbed by 227.13%.