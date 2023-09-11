Online Yatra IPO to open on 15 September, check size, allotment and other details1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The Online Yatra IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,21,83,099 equity shares by the promoters and one investor
Yatra Online is all set to launch its ₹602 crore worth initial public offering (IPO) on 15 September. The IPO of the travel service provider comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,21,83,099 equity shares by the promoters and one investor. The company will announce the price band of the IPO in the next few days, while the face value of the Equity Shares is ₹1 each.
