OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT maker considers delaying public issue to 2027, stresses on $1 trillion valuation, says report

OpenAI is considering putting its initial public offering (IPO) on hold until 2027 amid the recent volatility in the tech stocks, a report said on Thursday.
The ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, has filed confidentially for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a statement on June 9 said.
According to a New York Times report, the bankers advising the AI startup on its IPO plans have cautioned that recent volatility in tech stocks and in SpaceX shares following its record IPO, could dampen enthusiasm from retail investors for OpenAI IPO.
OpenAI’s advisers presented company executives with the option of waiting until 2027 to go public with a $1 trillion valuation, or lower the targeted valuation for a quicker listing, NYT report said.
However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded that any change to the trillion-dollar valuation was a non-starter.
In other development, OpenAI has reportedly delayed the rollout of its upcoming GPT 5.6 AI model after the US government asked the company to first make it available to a limited group of trusted partners.
CEO Altman told employees during an internal meeting that the Trump administration had requested a staggered launch for the GPT 5.6 model, Bloomberg reported.
The OpenAI chief reportedly told his staff that the US government has grown more anxious about the capabilities of advanced AI models.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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