OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT maker considers delaying public issue to 2027, stresses on $1 trillion valuation, says report

OpenAI is considering putting its initial public offering (IPO) on hold until 2027 amid the recent volatility in the tech stocks, a report said on Thursday.
The ChatGPT maker, OpenAI, has filed confidentially for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a statement on June 9 said.
According to a New York Times report, the bankers advising the AI startup on its IPO plans have cautioned that recent volatility in tech stocks and in SpaceX shares following its record IPO, could dampen enthusiasm from retail investors for OpenAI IPO.
OpenAI’s advisers presented company executives with the option of waiting until 2027 to go public with a $1 trillion valuation, or lower the targeted valuation for a quicker listing, NYT report said.
However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded that any change to the trillion-dollar valuation was a non-starter.
In other development, OpenAI has reportedly delayed the rollout of its upcoming GPT 5.6 AI model after the US government asked the company to first make it available to a limited group of trusted partners.
CEO Altman told employees during an internal meeting that the Trump administration had requested a staggered launch for the GPT 5.6 model, Bloomberg reported.
The OpenAI chief reportedly told his staff that the US government has grown more anxious about the capabilities of advanced AI models.
(With inputs from Agencies)