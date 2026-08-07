Optimystix Entertainment IPO Day 1: Issue booked 34% so far. Check GMP, issue details, key dates

The Optimystix Entertainment initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 7 August, and will end on Tuesday, 11 August. The Optimystix Entertainment IPO price band is set at ₹166-175 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The Optimystix Entertainment IPO lot size has been fixed at 800 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 800 shares thereafter.

The Optimystix Entertainment IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August, while the company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, 14 August.

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited is a content creation and production company with a strong presence across television, films, and digital entertainment. The company has produced over 150 television shows and delivered more than 7,500 hours of original programming for leading broadcasters in India.

Its portfolio spans both fiction and non-fiction genres, with popular titles such as Laughter Chefs, Baalveer, Rising Star, Saas Bina Sasural, and Ladies Special. The company has established a strong track record in comedy, crime, and children's entertainment, helping it build enduring relationships with broadcasters, production houses, and OTT platforms.

Optimystix has also expanded into film production with projects including OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam; The Diplomat, featuring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb; and Khel Khel Mein. The company has received more than 60 industry awards for its creative excellence. As of 30 July 2026, it employed 38 full-time professionals.

Optimystix Entertainment reported steady financial growth in FY26, with total income rising 9% to ₹135.89 crore from ₹125.07 crore in FY25, driven by sustained demand for its content production business.

The company also posted a strong improvement in profitability, with profit after tax (PAT) increasing by 39% to ₹24.04 crore in FY26, up from ₹17.24 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting improved operational performance and earnings growth.

Optimystix Entertainment IPO GMP today Optimystix Entertainment IPO GMP today is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Optimystix Entertainment share was ₹180 apiece, which is 2.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

According to grey market trends over the past eight sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting positive expectations for a robust listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹5, according to experts.

Optimystix Entertainment IPO subscription status Optimystix Entertainment IPO subscription status was 34% on day 1. The retail portion is subscribed 29%, and NII portion has been booked 3%, QIBs portion received 65% bids.

The company has received bids for 13,12,800 shares against 39,09,600 shares on offer at 15:35 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Optimystix Entertainment IPO details Optimystix Entertainment IPO comprises a fresh issue of 50 lakh equity shares aggregating ₹87.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12 lakh equity shares worth ₹21 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹108.5 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to support its business operations and strengthen its financial position. Of the total, ₹55.88 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, which will help fund content production, manage day-to-day operational expenses, and support future business expansion.

LSI Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the IPO.