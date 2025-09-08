Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP

Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO: The subscription period for the Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO began on September 2, 2025, and ended on September 4, 2025. On September 8, 2025, the allocation for the Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

The proposed listing date for the Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO is set for September 10, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the issue registrar, while Share India Capital Services Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager. The business's market maker is Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Since Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the issue registrar for the Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO which will be listed on the NSE SME, hence investors can check the allotment for Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO on the registrar website or the NSE Website

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd to check the Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2- Click on any one of the given links.

Step 3: Select Optivalue Tek Consulting from the ‘Select company name’ drop down menu. (Note: the company name will appear only when the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP Client ID.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Don't forget entering the captcha before clicking the SUBMIT button.

Steps to check status of Optivalue Tek Consulting allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Go to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "OPTIVALUE" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

Optivalue Tek Consulting IPO GMP The Grey Market Premium, or IPO GMP, for Optivalue Tek Consulting was +10 on September 8. This indicates that shares of Optivalue Tek Consulting are trading on the grey market for ₹10 more than the upper range of ₹84, the issue price.

Investors expect the listing price of Optivalue Tek Consulting shares to be 11.9% ( ₹10) higher than the upper end of offering price of ₹84 and thereby at ₹94.