Laxmi Dental IPO price band: The Laxmi Dental Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹407 to ₹428 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Laxmi Dental IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, January 13, and will close on Wednesday, January 15. The allocation to anchor investors for the Laxmi Dental IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 10.