Organic Recycling Systems IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Organic Recycling Systems IPO opens today, with a price band of ₹200 per share. The IPO will close on September 26.
Organic Recycling Systems IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, September 21), and will close on Tuesday, September 26. Organic Recycling IPO price band has been set at ₹200 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Organic Recycling IPO lot size is 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter. The issue price is 20 times of the face value of the equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started