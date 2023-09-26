Organic Recycling Systems IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, other details2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Organic Recycling Systems IPO subscription closes today; price band set at ₹200 per share.
Organic Recycling Systems IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 21, and will close today (Tuesday, September 26). Organic Recycling IPO price band has been set at ₹200 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Organic Recycling IPO lot size is 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter. The issue price is 20 times of the face value of the equity shares.
