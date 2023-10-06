Organic Recycling Systems share price debuts at 7.5% premium at ₹215 on BSE SME
Organic Recycling Systems IPO shares list on BSE SME at ₹215, 7.5% higher than issue price
Organic Recycling Systems IPO listing date: Organic Recycling Systems shares made a somewhat a decent debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Organic Recycling Systems share price today was listed at ₹215 per share, 7.5% higher than the issue price of ₹200.
