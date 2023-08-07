Oriana Power IPO Allotment: GMP, how to check allotment status3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Oriana Power IPO allotment date is August 8. Investors can check allotment status on Skyline Financial Services' portal. Refunds start on August 9. IPO listing date is August 11. Grey market premium is +120. Listing price estimated at ₹238.
Oriana Power IPO allotment date: Oriana Power Limited IPO share allotment will take place on Tuesday, August 8. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oriana Power IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
