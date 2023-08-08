Oriana Power IPO allotment date: Oriana Power Limited IPO share allotment will take place today (Tuesday, August 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oriana Power IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 9, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 10.

Oriana Power listing date has been fixed for Friday, August 11 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Oriana Power Limited IPO.

Also Read: TVS Supply Chain IPO opens this week. GMP, price, other details you should know

If you have applied for the Oriana Power Limited IPO, you can check your Oriana Power IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Oriana Power IPO allotment status of your application on the Oriana Power allotment link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Oriana Power limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then onecan click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 24 times on last day; QIB portion booked 68x

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Oriana Power Limited IPO shares allotted.

Oriana Power IPO GMP today

Oriana Power IPO GMP or grey market premium is +120, same as the previous trading session (Monday). This indicates that the shares of Oriana Power share price were trading at a premium of ₹120 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Oriana Power share price is ₹238 apiece, which is 101.69% higher than the IPO price.

On Friday, Oriana Power IPO GMP was ₹106. According to analysts of topsharebrokers.com, trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. With this, retail investors should apply in this IPO. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹95 while the highest GMP is ₹120.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO closes today: Latest GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?