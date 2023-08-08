Oriana Power IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Oriana Power IPO allotment today; listing date set for August 11; grey market premium at +120. Estimated listing price ₹238.
Oriana Power IPO allotment date: Oriana Power Limited IPO share allotment will take place today (Tuesday, August 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oriana Power IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
