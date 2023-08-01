Oriana Power IPO: GMP, price band, subscription status, and other key details3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Oriana Power IPO opens on August 1. The IPO consists of completely fresh equity offering of up to 50.5 lakh equity shares totalling up to ₹59.6 crore. Price band set at ₹115 to ₹118 per share.
Oriana Power Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 1.
