Oriana Power IPO is made up of a completely fresh equity offering of up to 50.5 lakh equity shares totalling up to ₹59.6 crore. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements which includes daily operating expenses, secondly the company aims to use the funds as investment in subsidiary, and for other capital expenditures that includes investment in technology, equipment, and infrastructure purposes.

