Oriana Power sets IPO price band at ₹115 to ₹118 per equity share1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:26 PM IST
The company will deploy the IPO proceeds to meet its working capital requirement ( ₹23 crore), investment in subsidiary companies ( ₹20 crore), for capital expenditure ( ₹2 crore) and general corporate purposes
New Delhi: Oriana Power on Tuesday fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹115 to ₹118 per equity share. The energy firm plans to raise around ₹60 crore through the IPO.
