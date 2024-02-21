Orient Technologies files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
According to the draft prospectus, the Orient Technologies issue has a face value of ₹10 and consists of a fresh issue worth ₹120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 46 lakh equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholders.
Mumbai-based Orient Technologies has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started