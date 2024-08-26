Orient Technologies IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Orient Technologies IPO allotment date: The Orient Technologies IPO share allotment will been finalised today (Monday, August 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status in Orient Technologies IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Orient Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, August 21, and closed on Friday, August 23. Orient Technologies IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 151.71 times.

The initial two days of the Orient Technologies IPO sawincredibly strong response from retail and non-institutional investors (NII). The retail investor part had 66.87 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor quota had 300.60 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 189.90 times.

A day before subscription, Mumbai-based Orient Technologies, a supplier of IT solutions, raised ₹64.43 crores from anchor investors. With a face value of ₹10, each equity share in Orient Technologies IPOprice band was set between ₹195 and ₹206.

Investors can find out whether or not they have been assigned shares by utilising the basis of allocation. It also displays the number of shares allotted in the IPO allotment status. In the event that shares were not awarded, the company will begin the application procedure. The shares must be credited to the demat accounts of the specified recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, August 27, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday.

Orient Technologies IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28.

If you have applied for the Orient Technologies IPO, you can do a Orient Technologies IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Orient Technologies IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the drop-down menu; the name will be provided after the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 Click on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to view the current status.

Step 4 Select either ASBA or non-ASBA as the application type.

Step 5 Provide the details for the mode selected in Step 2.

Step 6 Submit the form after completing the captcha.

How to check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- DEE Development IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- DEE Development IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp\

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today Orient Technologies IPO grey market price is +82. This indicates Orient Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Technologies share price was indicated at ₹288 apiece, which is 39.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹206.

Today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend based on the grey market activities of the last 18 sessions, indicating a strong listing. According to analysts at investorgain.com, the GMP has ranged from a low of ₹0 to a high of ₹82.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

