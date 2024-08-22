Orient Technologies IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?

  • Orient Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 33 in the grey market today, say market observers

Asit Manohar
Updated22 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Orient Technologies IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 6.65 times.
Orient Technologies IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 6.65 times.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

Orient Technologies IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Orient Technologies Limited opened on 21st August 2024 and will remain open for bidding till 23rd August 2024. The company has fixed the Orient Technologies IPO price band at 195 to 206 per equity share. After day one of bidding, Orient Technologies IPO subscription status suggests a strong response by the primary market investors. Meanwhile, the grey market has gone bullish on Orient Technologies IPO. According to stock market observers, Orient Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 33.

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Orient Technologies IPO GMP today is 33, which is 3 higher than yesterday's GMP of 30. They said that the rise in the grey market sentiments regarding Orient Technologies IPO can be attributed to two significant reasons: strong Orient Technologies IPO subscription status after day one of bidding and positive sentiments in the Indian stock market. They said Orient Technologies IPO GMP may improve further if the bull trend on Dalal Street extends for a few more sessions.

Orient Technologies IPO subscription status

By 10:42 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 9.66 times, the retail portion of the public offer had been filled 15.01 times, the NII portion had been subscribed 9.57 times, and the QIB segment had been booked 0.04 times.

Orient Technologies IPO review

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public offer, Anand Rathi says, "Orient Technologies is engaged in I.T. solutions and related services across the business verticals. OTL's business operations involve technologically advanced solutions for which the company collaborates with a wide range of technology partners, including Dell International Services India Private Limited (Dell), Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet) and Nutanix Netherlands B.V. (Nutanix). At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 20.7x with a market cap of 8,580 million post-issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 27.2%. On the valuation front, the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the IPO."

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

B.P. Equities has also assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the book build issue, saying, "Orient Technologies' financial performance is likely to be driven by expanding its product and services portfolio, increasing its global footprint, long-term relationships with customers and collaboration with technology partners, thereby heightening its ability to design and innovate products and provide solutions tailored to specific customer requirements. The issue is valued at a P/E of 20.7x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is deemed fair compared to its peers. Therefore, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOrient Technologies IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

207.20
11:02 AM | 22 AUG 2024
3.4 (1.67%)

Tata Steel

152.80
11:02 AM | 22 AUG 2024
0.9 (0.59%)

Bharti Airtel

1,486.10
11:02 AM | 22 AUG 2024
21.9 (1.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.70
11:02 AM | 22 AUG 2024
0.8 (0.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Elgi Equipments

684.30
10:56 AM | 22 AUG 2024
50.9 (8.04%)

Shyam Metalics & Energy

821.05
10:55 AM | 22 AUG 2024
57.25 (7.5%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,016.85
10:56 AM | 22 AUG 2024
64.9 (6.82%)

Inox Wind

229.45
10:55 AM | 22 AUG 2024
14.15 (6.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue