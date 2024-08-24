Orient Technologies IPO: GMP, how to check status as focus shifts on allotment date

  • Orient Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 83 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Published24 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Orient Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on 26th August 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.
Orient Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on 26th August 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.(https://www.orientindia.in/)

Orient Technologies IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Orient Technologies Limited ended on Friday last week. Now, applicants are eagerly awaiting the Orient Technologies IPO allotment date. According to the 'T+3' listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, the likely date for share allotment is 26th August 2024, i.e. Monday next week.

So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check the Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on Monday. They can check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the registrar's website — Link Intime India Private Limited. As per the Orient Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 151.71 times.

Meanwhile, after the robust Orient Technologies IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone bullish on the IPO. According to stock market observers, the Orient Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 83.

Orient Technologies IPO allotment date

As mentioned, the Orient Technologies IPO allotment date is likely Monday next week. Those who have applied for the book build issue can continue from pillar to post to check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status. They can check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE or using the Link Intime website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime weblink — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check their application status online.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Orient Technologies IPO GMP today is 83, which is 13 higher than Friday's GMP of 70. Market observers said the rise in the grey market sentiments regarding Orient Technologies IPO could be attributed to two significant reasons: Strong Orient Technologies IPO subscription status and positive bias in the Indian stock market. They said Orient Technologies IPO GMP may rise further if the Nifty 50 index touches 25,000 in the first few sessions next week.

Orient Technologies allotment date is expected on 28th August 2024, i.e., Wednesday next week.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOrient Technologies IPO: GMP, how to check status as focus shifts on allotment date

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,138.00-394.00
    Chennai
    72,567.00-1,323.00
    Delhi
    72,710.00-178.00
    Kolkata
    73,138.00-537.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue