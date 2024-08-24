Orient Technologies IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Orient Technologies Limited ended on Friday last week. Now, applicants are eagerly awaiting the Orient Technologies IPO allotment date. According to the 'T+3' listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, the likely date for share allotment is 26th August 2024, i.e. Monday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check the Orient Technologies IPO allotment status on Monday. They can check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the registrar's website — Link Intime India Private Limited. As per the Orient Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 151.71 times.

Meanwhile, after the robust Orient Technologies IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone bullish on the IPO. According to stock market observers, the Orient Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹83.

Orient Technologies IPO allotment date As mentioned, the Orient Technologies IPO allotment date is likely Monday next week. Those who have applied for the book build issue can continue from pillar to post to check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status. They can check Orient Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE or using the Link Intime website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime weblink — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check their application status online.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Orient Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹83, which is ₹13 higher than Friday's GMP of ₹70. Market observers said the rise in the grey market sentiments regarding Orient Technologies IPO could be attributed to two significant reasons: Strong Orient Technologies IPO subscription status and positive bias in the Indian stock market. They said Orient Technologies IPO GMP may rise further if the Nifty 50 index touches 25,000 in the first few sessions next week.