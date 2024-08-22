Orient Technologies IPO subscribed over 17 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

The issue received bids for 12,63,33,144 shares compared to the 74,49,846 equity shares available, within a price range of 195-206, according to stock exchange data.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Orient Technologies IPO price band: The Orient Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>195 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>206 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Orient Technologies IPO price band: The Orient Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹195 to ₹206 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.(https://www.orientindia.in/)

Orient Technologies initial public offerings (IPO), which opened for subscription on August 21, was subscribed over 16.96 times on the second day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 12,63,33,144 shares compared to the 74,49,846 equity shares available, within a price range of 195-206, according to stock exchange data.

The retail portion and non-institutional investors portion were subscribed 24.49 times and 20.97 times, respectively, while the qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 0.16 times. The subscription period will end on Friday, August 23.

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?

A day before the issue opened, Orient Technologies Ltd secured 64.43 crores from anchor investors. The participating foreign and domestic institutions included Pine Oak Global, Saint Capital Fund, SB Opportunity Fund I, Elara Capital (Mauritius) Fund, and Rajasthan Global Securities.

Orient Technologies IPO details

The Orient Technologies IPO is a book-built issue valued at 214.76 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.58 crore shares totaling 120 crores and an offer for sale of 0.46 crore shares amounting to 94.76 crores.

The price band for the Orient Technologies IPO is set between 195 and 206 per share. Investors must apply for a minimum lot size of 72 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 14,832.

The allotment for the Orient Technologies IPO is anticipated to be determined on Monday, August 26. The IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Wednesday, August 28.

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO subscribed 6.65x on first bidding day; details here

Elara Capital (India) Private Limited is the sole the book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Orient Technologies IPO GMP

The shares of Orient Technologies IPO is trading at a premium of 70 in the grey market premium, according to investorgain.com. This means that the estimated listing price of the IPO is likely to be 276, which is 33.98% higher than the issue price of 206.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 08:55 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOrient Technologies IPO subscribed over 17 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

234.00
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-2.2 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank

205.45
03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

154.10
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.2 (1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

597.45
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.3 (8.99%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

689.40
03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.2 (7.69%)

Archean Chemical Industries

821.30
03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
58.35 (7.65%)

Raymond

2,024.80
03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
135.05 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue