Orient Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as upcoming IPO opens this week?

  • Orient Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Orient Technologies are available at a premium of 52 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Published19 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Orient Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>195 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>206 per equity share.
Orient Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at ₹195 to ₹206 per equity share.(Photo: iStock)

Orient Technologies IPO: Orient Technologies Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will hit the Indian primary market on 21st August 2024. The Orient Technologies IPO will remain open for bidding until 23 August 2024. This means the mainboard IPO will open on Wednesday and will remain open until Friday this week. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 195 to 206 per equity share. The company aims to raise 214.76 crore from its initial offer.

Meanwhile, company shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of Orient Technologies Limited are available at a premium of 52 in the grey market today.

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Orient Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 52, around 26 per cent higher than the upper price band of Orient Technologies IPO. The grey market signals investors may expect around 26 percent return on their investments if they get shares through the allotment process. They said the market mood is also conducive and supportive for the primary market. Once the Orient Technologies IPO opens on Wednesday, there can be some more upside in the grey market sentiments regarding the Orient Technologies IPO.

However, stock market experts said that GMP is not an ideal indicator of the strength of an initial offer as it is entirely non-regulated. They told the grey market has nothing to do with a company's financials. They advised investors to scan the company's balance sheet and only make any decision regarding Orient Technologies IPO.

Orient Technologies IPO details

Bidding for the Orient Technologies IPO will end on 23rd August 2024; hence, the Orient Technologies IPO allotment date is most likely on 26th August 2024, i.e., on Monday next month. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE, and the mainboard IPO may be listed on 28th August 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOrient Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as upcoming IPO opens this week?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.95
03:41 PM | 19 AUG 2024
4.4 (2.94%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,218.80
03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-58.85 (-1.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:42 PM | 19 AUG 2024
11 (3.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.10
03:41 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.5 (1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

338.15
03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
30.35 (9.86%)

Angel Broking

2,347.55
03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
188.6 (8.74%)

Poly Medicure

2,118.75
03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
166.3 (8.52%)

Eclerx Services

2,682.20
03:27 PM | 19 AUG 2024
187.55 (7.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.00-141.00
    Chennai
    72,652.00848.00
    Delhi
    72,016.00-353.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.00777.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue