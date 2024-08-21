Orient Technologies IPO fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening, retail portion booked 3.69x; check GMP

  • Orient Technologies IPO's retail portion fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening;check GMP, subscription status

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Orient Technologies IPO price band: The Orient Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>195 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>206 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Orient Technologies IPO price band: The Orient Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹195 to ₹206 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.(https://www.orientindia.in/)

Orient Technologies IPO subscription status: The IPO for Orient Technologies is off to a terrific start. The retail investors exhibited tremendous enthusiasm during the first hour of the issue's launch, and the whole portion was subscribed in a matter of time. As a result, the issue was fully booked in less than an hour.

At 11:36 IST, Orient Technologies IPO subscription status was 2.14 times, as per BSE data.

The initial share sale got bids for 1,59,40,584 shares against 74,49,846 shares on offer, according to BSE data.

The portion for retail investors fetched 3.69 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.28 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is yet to be booked.

 

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO Day 1: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

The initial share sale which has opened today (Wednesday, August 21), has set its price band in the range of 195 to 206 per equity share of the face value of 10 each. The offering, which ends on Friday, August 23, allows investors to place bids for up to 72 shares, or multiples of that number.

Orient Technologies has allocated 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and 35% of the offer is set aside for retail investors.

Orient Technologies Limited, a rapidly expanding supplier of information technology (IT) solutions with its headquarters located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, was incorporated in July 1997. The organisation possesses vast expertise in developing products and solutions for niche markets within its industry verticals, including cloud and data management services, IT infrastructure, and IT enabled services.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (P/E of 29.47), HCL Technologies Ltd (P/E of 26.93), Wipro Ltd (P/E of 23.39), LTIMindtree Ltd (P/E of 34.56), Allied Digital Services Ltd (P/E of 26.05), Dev Information Technology Ltd (P/E of 29.01), Tech Mahindra Ltd (P/E of 55.17), and Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd (P/E of 14.41) are the company's listed peers.

Orient Technologies Limited's revenue increased by 12% and its profit after tax (PAT) by 8% in the fiscal years that concluded on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

 

Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO: Mumbai-based firm raises ₹64.43 cr from anchor investor

Orient Technologies IPO details

Orient Technologies IPO, which is worth 214.76 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 120 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46 lakh equity shares by the promoters.

Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah plan to sell shares in the OFS.

The net proceeds will be used by the company for general purposes, such as capital expenditure requirements, and acquiring an office building in Navi Mumbai.

The Orient Technologies IPO's book running lead manager is Elara Capital (India) Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

 

Also Read | Investing in Orient Technologies IPO? Here are 10 key points to know from DRHP

Orient Technologies IPO GMP today

Orient Technologies IPO grey market price is +32. This indicates Orient Technologies share price were trading at a premium of 32 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orient Technologies share price was indicated at 238 apiece, which is 15.53% higher than the IPO price of 206.

Today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend based on the grey market activities of the last 13 sessions, indicating a strong listing. According to analysts at investorgain.com, the GMP has ranged from a low of 0 to a high of 55.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Orient Technologies IPO details
Also Read | Orient Technologies IPO to open on Aug 21; price band set at ₹195-206 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOrient Technologies IPO fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening, retail portion booked 3.69x; check GMP

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

140.25
11:40 AM | 21 AUG 2024
4.9 (3.62%)

Tata Steel

152.25
11:40 AM | 21 AUG 2024
-1.75 (-1.14%)

Bandhan Bank

202.05
11:40 AM | 21 AUG 2024
5 (2.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

351.45
11:40 AM | 21 AUG 2024
1.9 (0.54%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Century Textiles & Industries

2,359.00
11:34 AM | 21 AUG 2024
208.6 (9.7%)

PNB Housing Finance

884.20
11:34 AM | 21 AUG 2024
73.65 (9.09%)

Castrol India

268.65
11:33 AM | 21 AUG 2024
17.75 (7.07%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

205.25
11:34 AM | 21 AUG 2024
12.65 (6.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.001,571.00
    Chennai
    74,031.001,216.00
    Delhi
    73,312.00-143.00
    Kolkata
    73,672.00502.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue