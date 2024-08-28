LIVE UPDATES

Orient Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Orient Technologies shares locked at 5% upper circuit after strong listing

3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Orient Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Orient Technologies shares were listed at ₹ 288.00 apiece on NSE, a premium of 39.80% to the issue price of ₹ 206 per share.