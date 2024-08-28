Orient Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Orient Technologies shares made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand from investors. Orient Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed for today, August 28. Orient Technologies shares were listed at ₹290 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 40.78% to the issue price of ₹206 per share. Orient Technologies IPO listing was in line with the Street expectations. Stay tuned to our Orient Technologies share price live blog for the latest updates:
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Orient Technologies, the seasoned IT solutions provider, made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at ₹302 per share. This translates to a significant 46.8% gain over its issue price of ₹206, underscoring the positive investor sentiment surrounding the company. The substantial oversubscription and impressive listing gain demonstrate strong investor confidence in Orient Technologies' future prospects. The company's long track record and diverse clientele solidify its market position. Consistent financial growth and a healthy balance sheet further enhance investor appeal, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Orient Technologies' listing is a testament to its strong fundamentals and positive market outlook. However, investors should remain cautious about potential challenges such as industry competition and reliance on key clients. Investors are advised to keep holding their shares with a stop loss at ₹270, Nyati added.
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Orient Technologies share price extended gains an was locked at 5% upper circuit after a strong listing. Orient Technologies shares jumped 5% from its listing price to ₹304.45 apiece on the BSE. The stock was quoting ₹302.40 apiece on the NSE, up by 5% from its listing price of ₹288 apiece.
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox expected Orient Technologies’ listing premium of 38% above its upper band price.
“As we advance, Orient Technologies' financial performance is likely to be driven by expanding its product and services portfolio, increasing its global footprint, long-term relationships with customers, and collaboration with technology partners, thereby heightening its ability to design and innovate products and provide solutions tailored to specific customer requirements" he said.
Thus, Masdekar advises the market participants who have been allotted Orient Technologies shares to hold them from a medium to long term perspective.
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Orient Technologies, a seasoned IT solutions provider and its long track record, diverse clientele, and consistent financial growth underscore its strong market position. While Orient Technologies benefits from a strong market presence and a comprehensive IT solutions portfolio, it faces challenges such as reliance on key clients, technology partnerships, and government tenders. Intense competition within the IT industry could also impact the company's growth trajectory, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the capital expenditure requirement for setting up of Network Operating Centre (NOC) and Security Operation Centre (SOC) at Navi Mumbai Property and Purchase of equipment and devices to offer Devise-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering; Acquisition of office premise at Navi Mumbai and for general corporate purposes.
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Orient Technologies IPO allotment was finalised on August 27 and investors now look ahead to Orient Technologies IPO listing which is scheduled for today.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the equity shares of Orient Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities," a notice on BSE said.
Orient Technologies shares will be available for trading from 10:00 am from today. The stock will be a part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).
Orient Technologies Share Price Live: Orient Technologies IPO listing date is today, August 28.