Orkla India IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Orkla India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd witnessed strong response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Orkla India IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 November 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31, and Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely today, November 3, and the IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalised the Orkla India IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 4, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Orkla India IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Orkla India IPO registrar.

To do Orkla India IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status online.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today Orkla India shares are commanding a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Orkla India IPO GMP today has risen to ₹95.5 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading higher by ₹95.5 apiece than their issue price.

Orkla India IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹825 apiece in the grey market, which is at a premium of more than 13% to the IPO price of ₹730 per share.

Orkla India Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue commenced on Wednesday, October 29, and ended on Friday, October 31. Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely November 3, Friday, and the IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,667.54 crore from the book-build issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per share.

Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.05 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 117.63 times subscription.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Orkla India IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.