Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd received demand during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Orkla India IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 November 2025.

Orkla India IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Investors can check Orkla India IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Orkla India IPO registrar.

Orkla India IPO Details

Orkla India IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31. Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely today, November 3, and the IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. Ahead of the share listing, Orkla India IPO GMP today remains strong.

Stay tuned to our Orkla India IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates: