Mint Market
Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies

  • Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely today, 3 November 2025. Investors can check Orkla India IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Orkla India IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Nov 2025, 12:17:52 PM IST
Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd received demand during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Orkla India IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 November 2025.

Orkla India IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Investors can check Orkla India IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Orkla India IPO registrar.

Orkla India IPO Details

Orkla India IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31. Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely today, November 3, and the IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. Ahead of the share listing, Orkla India IPO GMP today remains strong.

Stay tuned to our Orkla India IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates:

Follow updates here:
3 Nov 2025, 12:17:52 PM IST

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status on BSE

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

3 Nov 2025, 11:53:15 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Where to check Orkla India IPO allotment status?

3 Nov 2025, 11:36:43 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Orkla India IPO timeline

3 Nov 2025, 11:34:12 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Allotment LIVE: Orkla India IPO allotment date likely today

