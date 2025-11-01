Orkla India IPO allotment to be finalised soon. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Orkla India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd received a stellar demand from investors. The subscription period has ended, and focus now shifts towards the Orkla India IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 29 to 31, and Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely November 3, with the listing date set as November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges — BSE and NSE. As November 1 and 2 fall on a weekend, Orkla India IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised next week.

The company will fix the Orkla India IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the credit of equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiation of refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be done on November 4.

Investors can check Orkla India IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Orkla India IPO registrar.

To check Orkla India IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Orkla India IPO allotment status online.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not a robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit the NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Orkla India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today The trend for Orkla India shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to websites tracking the grey market, Orkla India IPO GMP today has risen to ₹95 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading higher by ₹95 apiece than their issue price.

Orkla India IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹825 apiece in the grey market, a premium of over 13% to the IPO price of ₹730 per share.

Orkla India IPO

Orkla India Subscription Status, Key Details Orkla India IPO price band was ₹695 to ₹730 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,667.54 crore from the book-build issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares.

Orkla India IPO has been subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.05 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 117.63 times subscription.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Orkla India IPO's registrar.