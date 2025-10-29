Orkla India IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Good or bad bet for investors?

Orkla India IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India Limited opened today and will remain open for bidders until October 31, 2025. The Indian food market and marketing company has declared the Orkla India IPO price band at ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹1667.54 crore, which is entirely reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route. The book building issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Meanwhile, shares of the company have become available in the grey market much ahead of the Orkla India IPO subscription opening. They said that Orkla India shares are available at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market today. This means Orkla India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹108.

Advertisement

Orkla India IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market much before the opening of the Orkla India IPO subscription. They said that Orkla India shares are available at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market today. This means Orkla India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹108. Market observers believe that the Orkla India IPO GMP may improve if the bull trend on Dalal Street continues.

Orkla India IPO details in 10 points 1] Orkla India IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

2] Orkla India IPO price band: The Indian food market and marketing company has declared a price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share.

3] Orkla India IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 31 October 2025.

4] Orkla India IPO date size: The company aims to raise ₹1667.54 crore, which is entirely reserved for the OFS route.

5] Orkla India IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 20 company shares.

6] Orkla India IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 1 November 2025. However, in the case of any delay due to Saturday, applicants can expect finalisation of share allocation on 3 November 2025.

Advertisement

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

7] Orkla India IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Orkla India IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

Advertisement

9] Orkla India IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 6 November 2025, as 5 November 2025 will be a stock market holiday for Prakash Gurpurb.

Orkla India IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Orkla India IPO review: On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "We believe Orkla India Ltd IPO brings investors an opportunity to participate in a market-leading packaged food and spices company, backed by iconic brands MTR and Eastern, which together hold dominant positions in South India with 31–42% market share in key states and an 18.6% pan-India share in the convenience foods segment. We believe the company’s diversified portfolio of over 400 products, strong regional connections, and proven export capabilities — with Eastern being India’s largest branded spice exporter for 24 consecutive years — underpin its brand strength and growth visibility. We also think continuous innovation through new launches, along with an asset-light, flexible manufacturing setup (182,000+ TPA) and expanding international presence across the GCC, US, and emerging Asian markets, enhances scalability and cost-efficient growth."

Advertisement

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, the Mehta Equities expert said, "By looking at the financials, the company has delivered muted revenue growth of 8.4% in FY2024 and 1.6% in FY2025, while net profit improved by 13% in FY2025 following a 33.3% decline in FY2024. At the upper price band of Rs. 730, the issue is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs. 10,000 cr. Based on FY 2026 annualised earnings and fully diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the company is seeking a PE of 31.7x, which appears reasonable given its market leadership, strong brands, and entrenched regional dominance in the spices and convenience foods space. However, investors should note that the IPO comprises a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs. 1,667 cr, which could be viewed as a key concern for new investors. With a widespread distribution network of 834 distributors and exports to 45 countries, Orkla India demonstrates strong domestic and global reach. We believe Orkla India is well placed in India’s fast-growing packaged food sector. Hence, we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the Orkla India Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective."

Advertisement

On whether Orkla India IPO is a good or a bad bet for investors, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, “The Company's fundamentals are in sound condition, but 100% OFS can be a big hurdle to attract investors. Valuations of the public issue also appear fully priced. However, positive sentiments on Dalal Street may enable the public issue to sail through. So, those who have a high risk appetite can apply for the public issue.”

Key Takeaways Orkla India aims to raise ₹1667.54 crore through its IPO entirely via Offer for Sale.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Orkla India shares is currently ₹108.

Analysts suggest a 'subscribe' tag for long-term investors, but caution against the 100% OFS.