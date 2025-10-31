Orkla India IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you apply on last day?

Orkla India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of food company and MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd has entered its third day of bidding period today, 31 October 2025. Orkla India IPO has been receiving strong demand from investors so far and has been oversubscribed.

Orkla India IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 29, and closes today, Friday, October 31. Orkla India IPO allotment date is likely November 3, and the IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company aims to raise ₹1,667.54 crore from the book-build issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares. Orkla India IPO price band is set at ₹695 to ₹730 per share. The IPO lot size is 20 shares. The issue includes a reservation of up to 30,000 shares for employees, who are offered shares at a discount of ₹69 to the issue price.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Orkla India IPO registrar.

Orkla India IPO Subscription Status Orkla India IPO has been subscribed 3.70 times so far till 10:30 AM on Friday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue has been subscribed 2.50 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 11.32 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 7% subscription so far.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today Orkla India shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to websites tracking the grey market, Orkla India IPO GMP today is ₹72 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading higher by ₹72 apiece than their issue price.

Orkla India IPO GMP today signals that the stock is trading at ₹802 apiece in the grey market, a premium of nearly 10% to the IPO price of ₹730 per share.

Orkla India IPO Review Most analysts have recommended investing in Orkla India IPO for the long term, based on the company’s strong balance sheet and growth prospects.

“At the upper price band of ₹730, Orkla India is available at a P/E of 31.7x (FY26E annualised), which appears fairly priced compared to its peers. Orkla India is poised for long-term growth, backed by a strong balance sheet, steady cash flows, supportive policy tailwinds, focus on regional brands, product innovation, robust distribution network and early signs of demand recovery— especially as GST cuts and rising consumer sentiment boost its core food categories,” said Geojit Investments.

Hence, it assigns a ‘Subscribe’ rating to Orkla India IPO for investors with a long-term investment horizon.