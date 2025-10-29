Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, key dates, issue details. Should you subscribe or not?

Live Updates

  • Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Orkla India IPO opens for subscription on October 29, priced between 695 to 730 per share. The IPO consists of an Offer For Sale of 2.28 crore shares by promoters. Listing is expected on November 6, with a grey market premium of 84. Orkla India IPO GMP is 77.

Updated29 Oct 2025, 09:16:29 AM IST
Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>695-730 per share; check key dates, issue details
Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Price band set at ₹695-730 per share; check key dates, issue details

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India, which owns the spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31. Orkla India IPO price band has been set at 695 to 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of approximately 10,000 crore at the upper end of the range. Orkla India IPO GMP is 77.

Orkla India IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran will be offloading their shares.

Currently, the promoters—Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and the Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA—hold a 90% stake in the company, while both Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own a 5% stake each.

Since this is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO; all the funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholders.

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company that manufactures a variety of products, including spices, ready-to-eat meals, sweets, and breakfast mixes, under well-known brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

29 Oct 2025, 09:16:29 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Peer

As outlined in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's only competitor is Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which has a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 90.1.

29 Oct 2025, 09:07:57 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO details

The firm's initial public offering (IPO) consists entirely of an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoters and other shareholders, without any fresh equity being issued.

As part of the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte, along with shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, are selling their shares.

Currently, the promoters, Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA, possess a 90% stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran each hold a 5% stake in the business.

29 Oct 2025, 08:58:00 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO reservation

The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 30,000 equity shares.

29 Oct 2025, 08:57:35 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: IPO key dates

Tentatively, Orkla India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 3, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 4, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Orkla India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 6.

29 Oct 2025, 08:49:54 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Key details

Orkla India IPO
29 Oct 2025, 08:46:31 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Anchor investor details

Orkla India announced on Tuesday that it has secured approximately 500 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to its initial public offering opening for subscriptions. The allocation included a robust combination of top domestic and international institutional investors.

Notable participants included Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund, as detailed in a circular published on the BSE website.

According to the circular, Orkla India allocated a total of 68,43,900 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of 730 each, raising 499.6 crore through the anchor book.

29 Oct 2025, 08:44:41 AM IST

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Orkla India IPO GMP is 77. This indicates Orkla India share price were trading at a premium of 77 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orkla India share price was indicated at 807 apiece, which is 10.55% higher than the IPO price of 730.

Grey market activity during the last six sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is down and is likely to continue to decline. Experts say that the lowest GMP is 77.00 and the highest is 145.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

