Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, key dates, issue details. Should you subscribe or not?

Orkla India IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India, which owns the spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, will open for public subscription on October 29 and conclude on October 31. Orkla India IPO price band has been set at ₹695 to ₹730 per share, aiming for a valuation of approximately ₹10,000 crore at the upper end of the range. Orkla India IPO GMP is ₹77.
Orkla India IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran will be offloading their shares.
Currently, the promoters—Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and the Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA—hold a 90% stake in the company, while both Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own a 5% stake each.
Since this is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO; all the funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholders.
Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company that manufactures a variety of products, including spices, ready-to-eat meals, sweets, and breakfast mixes, under well-known brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.
ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company serve as the lead managers for the book-running of the issue. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.
As outlined in the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's only competitor is Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which has a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 90.1.
The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 30,000 equity shares.
Tentatively, Orkla India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 3, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 4, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Orkla India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 6.
Orkla India announced on Tuesday that it has secured approximately ₹500 crore from anchor investors, just one day prior to its initial public offering opening for subscriptions. The allocation included a robust combination of top domestic and international institutional investors.
Notable participants included Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund, as detailed in a circular published on the BSE website.
According to the circular, Orkla India allocated a total of 68,43,900 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹730 each, raising ₹499.6 crore through the anchor book.
Orkla India IPO GMP is ₹77. This indicates Orkla India share price were trading at a premium of ₹77 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orkla India share price was indicated at ₹807 apiece, which is 10.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹730.
Grey market activity during the last six sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is down and is likely to continue to decline. Experts say that the lowest GMP is ₹77.00 and the highest is ₹145.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
