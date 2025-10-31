Orkla India IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 3.17x so far; GMP signals 9% listing pop — Should apply for MTR's parent firm?

Orkla India IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India entered its third day of bidding on Friday, October 31. At the end of the second day, the IPO of Orkla India — the company behind popular spice and condiment brands MTR and Eastern — closed with 2.70 times subscription.
The company’s ₹1,667 crore IPO is being sold in the price range of ₹695– ₹730 per share, valuing the company at around ₹10,000 crore at the upper end.
The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, with no fresh issue component. Under the OFS, Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (the promoter) and shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran are selling part of their holdings.
Currently, promoters Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Orkla ASA together own 90% of the company, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran each hold 5%.
As the IPO is a pure OFS, the company itself will not receive any proceeds; all funds raised will go to the selling shareholders.
Formerly known as MTR Foods, Orkla India is a leading Indian multi-category food company with a portfolio spanning spices, ready-to-eat meals, sweets, and breakfast mixes, marketed under the MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern brands.
Orkla India IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹70. This means shares are trading ₹70 above the issue price of ₹730, signalling a premium of 9.59%.
Shares of Orkla India are slated to list on the bourses on November 6.
At a current trailing P/E of approximately 38.1× and an FY25E P/E of roughly 31.7×, Orkla India Ltd is trading at a discount relative to its peer group. While PAT dipped in FY24, the decline was driven solely by a nonrecurring tax adjustment and is not expected to repeat. The company enjoys strong brand equity (notably through MTR), a low leverage position, and excellent returns—ROIC of approximately 30.8% and ROE around 10.4%. Given the modest risk profile, we assign it a SUBSCRIBE rating.
The public issue comprises solely of OFS of ₹1,667.5 crore; thus, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. The promoter and promoter group entities are participating in the OFS and offloading 2.06 crore shares, and Individual public shareholders are also participating and offloading 0.23 crore shares.
Orkla India IPO opened for the last and final day of bidding, receiving 3.2x subscription so far. Barring the QIB portion, all segments were fully booked.
India’s spices and convenience foods market is witnessing strong growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising incomes, rapidly growing e-commerce/quick-commerce platforms and rapid urbanisation. The Indian spices market has grown at an 11.5% CAGR approximately to ₹1,230 billion in Fiscal 2024 vs Fiscal 2019 and is expected to grow to ₹2,080 billion in Fiscal 2029. The convenience food market in India is valued at ₹79 billion as of Fiscal 2024 and is projected to reach ₹166 billion by Fiscal 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16%. With a shift toward time-saving meal solutions, the sector is witnessing innovation in product offerings, including healthier alternatives, and premiumization.
With a strong heritage, local flavor expertise, and focus on automation, quality, and brand trust, Orkla India Limited, through its flagship brands MTR and Eastern, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the strong growth in India’s spices and convenience foods sectors. The company aims to enhance product range presence in retail outlets and expand its distribution network in existing geographies, as well as extend its presence into new towns and villages, with a particular focus on developing distribution infrastructure in rural areas.
The company will focus on strengthening its footprint in key global markets with significant demand for authentic South Indian flavours. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.
The initial public offer of Orkla India Ltd, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 4,32,53,940 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, translating into 2.70 times subscription, according to NSE data.
Among investor categories, non-institutional investors part fetched 7.59 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.11 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 6 per cent subscription.
