Orkla India IPO listing date in focus as share allotment finalised. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Orkla India IPO Listing: Orkla India IPO allotment status has been finalised, and the focus now shifts towards share listing. The equity shares of MTR Foods-brand owner Orkla India are set to make their Dalal Street debut later this week after receiving a strong demand for its initial public offering.

Advertisement

The public issue was open for subscription from October 29 to October 31, while the Orkla India IPO allotment date was November 3. Orkla India IPO listing date is Thursday, November 6, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Orkla India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of Orkla India IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the Orkla India IPO grey market premium (GMP) today in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Orkla India IPO GMP today signals:

Advertisement

Orkla India IPO GMP Today Orkla India shares are commanding a strong GMP today. According to market experts, Orkla India GMP today, November 4, stands at ₹71 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading higher by ₹71 apiece than their issue price.

Orkla India IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares could be ₹801 apiece, which is at a premium of 9.73% over the IPO price of ₹730 per share.

Also Read | Lenskart IPO vs Groww IPO: What GMP signals about listing premium

Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.05 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 117.63 times subscription.

Orkla India IPO

Orkla India Ltd is the manufacturer of multi-category Indian Foods, and is one of the top four companies in terms of revenue in the said categories. The company has two major brands “MTR” and “Eastern”, and has a lion's market share.

Advertisement