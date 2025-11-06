Orkla India IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Orkla India IPO Listing: Orkla India shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Orkla India IPO listing date is today, 6 November 2025, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

The IPO of MTR Foods brand owner Orkla India Ltd was open from October 29 to 31, and the IPO allotment date was November 3. Orkla India IPO listing date is November 6, and the shares are set to be listed on both the stock exchanges.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, November 6, 2025, the equity shares of Orkla India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further, the trading members may please note that Orkla India scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, November 6, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Orkla India IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Orkla India IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a decent debut of shares.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today Orkla India shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). Orkla India IPO GMP today is ₹66 per share, according to portals tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Orkla India shares are trading higher by ₹66 apiece than their issue price.

Orkla India IPO Listing Price Orkla India IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹796 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 9% to the IPO price of ₹730 per share.

Advertisement

Analysts also expect Orkla India shares to list at a decent premium in the Indian stock market today.

“Despite the IPO being a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), the issue witnessed subscription demand above street expectations, reflecting strong investor interest. While considering the current muted market sentiment, we expect a decent listing gain of around 10–12% on the issue price,” said Pashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Orkla India IPO listing date is today, 6 November 2025, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Pine Labs IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

Orkla India Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 29, and closed on Friday, October 31. The IPO allotment date was November 3, Friday, and Orkla India IPO listing date is November 6. Orkla India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Orkla India IPO price band was set at ₹695 to ₹730 per share. The company raised ₹1,667.54 crore from the book-build issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares.

Orkla India IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.05 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 117.63 times subscription.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is Orkla India IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.