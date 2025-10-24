Orkla India IPO: Price band set at ₹695-730 per share; check key dates, issue details

Orkla India IPO price band: The Orkla India Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Orkla India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, and will close on Friday, October 31. The allocation to anchor investors for the Orkla India IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 28.