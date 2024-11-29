Orkla Is Said to Consider $400 Million IPO of Indian Business

Norway’s Orkla ASA is considering an initial public offering of its Indian business next year that could raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Orkla Is Said to Consider $400 Million IPO of Indian Business
Orkla Is Said to Consider $400 Million IPO of Indian Business

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s Orkla ASA is considering an initial public offering of its Indian business next year that could raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Orkla may file for an IPO in Mumbai as soon as next quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Oslo-based company is working with advisers on the potential share sale, the people said. It could seek a valuation of over $2 billion for the unit, one of the people said. 

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing may change, the people said. 

An Orkla spokesman said the company is looking at the possibility of accessing the Indian capital market, adding that the results of the IPO preparations are encouraging. The company is assessing options and expects a conclusion on the matter to come during 2025, he told Bloomberg News.

Orkla owns India’s MTR Foods, a maker of ready meals and spices, as well as Eastern Condiments, in which it bought a controlling stake in 2021.

Several foreign firms are listing their Indian units to take advantage of the country’s rich valuations. In October, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co.’s Indian business raised $3.3 billion in the country’s biggest IPO ever. LG Electronics Inc. is planning to list its local unit to raise as much as $1.5 billion, Bloomberg has reported.

Local media including Mint earlier this year reported that Orkla was exploring a public listing after completing a restructuring.

High valuations as well as renewed interest in China have prompted foreign investors to pull money out of India, but local investors are picking up the slack, with more than $70 billion in inflows in the first 10 months of the year.

Orkla’s shares have risen almost 30% this year, giving the company a market value of about $9.2 billion.

--With assistance from Heidi Taksdal Skjeseth.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOOrkla Is Said to Consider $400 Million IPO of Indian Business

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

128.95
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
5.8 (4.71%)

Adani Power share price

552.80
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-7.4 (-1.32%)

Tata Steel share price

144.65
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
1.2 (0.84%)

Tata Motors share price

784.80
11:46 AM | 29 NOV 2024
4.95 (0.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,047.00
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
78.55 (8.11%)

Praj Industries share price

842.45
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
46.55 (5.85%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

5,041.30
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
144.85 (2.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

564.00
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
12.55 (2.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

906.60
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-80.35 (-8.14%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

356.90
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-16.7 (-4.47%)

Triveni Turbines share price

764.25
11:32 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-32.3 (-4.05%)

Indian Overseas Bank share price

52.85
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
-1.76 (-3.22%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

793.00
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
65.65 (9.03%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,047.00
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
78.55 (8.11%)

Piramal Pharma share price

263.30
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
17.7 (7.21%)

Honasa Consumer share price

266.30
11:33 AM | 29 NOV 2024
14.75 (5.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.