Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, analysts hint decent debut of shares in stock market today

Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Orkla India Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Orkla shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Orkla India IPO expected listing price is likely to be strong as compared to its issue price.

Orkla IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 3. Orkla India IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 29 and closed on Friday, October 31. Orkla IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 48.73 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per share for its IPO.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Thursday, November 6, 2025, the equity shares of Orkla India Limited will be listed and available for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities, according to the BSE notice.

Orkla IPO of the company consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no new shares being issued.

As it is an OFS, the company will not obtain any funds from the IPO, and all proceeds will benefit the selling shareholders.

The book-running lead managers for the offer are ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.

