Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, analysts hint decent debut of shares in stock market today

Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Orkla India Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Orkla shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Orkla India IPO expected listing price is likely to be strong as compared to its issue price.
Orkla IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 3. Orkla India IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 29 and closed on Friday, October 31. Orkla IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 48.73 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹695 to ₹730 per share for its IPO.
Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Thursday, November 6, 2025, the equity shares of Orkla India Limited will be listed and available for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities, according to the BSE notice.
Orkla IPO of the company consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no new shares being issued.
As it is an OFS, the company will not obtain any funds from the IPO, and all proceeds will benefit the selling shareholders.
The book-running lead managers for the offer are ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: The Indian packaged food sector continues to exhibit robust growth, with the market estimated at ₹10,18,000 crores in fiscal 2024, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 10.8% since fiscal 2019. The segment benefits from consistent, year-round demand as consumption is driven by daily-use categories rather than seasonal trends.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: “We continue to believes that Orkla India, a market-leading packaged food and spices company backed by iconic brands such as MTR and Eastern, presents a compelling long-term structural growth story. The strong response to the issue underscores confidence in the company’s fundamentals and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for convenience foods across key geographies,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr. VP Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: According to Prashanth Tapse, allotted investors are advised to hold the stock from a long-term investment perspective, while being mindful of inherent market risks. For non-allotted investors, Mehta Equities suggests a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach to evaluate any post-listing correction as a potential entry opportunity.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: “While considering the current muted market sentiment, Mehta Equities expects a decent listing gain of around 10–12% on the issue price, which aligns with earlier projections,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr. VP Research – Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd.
Within the OFS, shares are being offloaded by promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran.
Currently, the promoters—Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and the Norwegian industrial investment firm Orkla ASA—possess a 90 percent stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran each hold a 5 percent stake in the company.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: Orkla India, which owns the spice and condiment brands MTR and Eastern, announced on Tuesday that it has secured approximately ₹500 crore from anchor investors, just a day prior to its initial public offering opening for subscriptions. The allotment attracted a strong blend of leading institutional investors from both domestic and global markets.
Some of the notable investors included Nippon India Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India Fund, and Pinebridge India Equity Fund, as stated in a circular posted on the BSE website.
According to the circular, Orkla India allocated a total of 68,43,900 equity shares to anchor investors at the rate of ₹730 per share, raising ₹499.6 crore through the anchor book.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: The public offering of Orkla India Ltd was subscribed 48.73 times on the final day of bidding, which occurred on Friday.
Orkla India IPO, valued at ₹1,667 crore, received bids for 77,96,62,280 shares compared to the 1,59,99,104 shares available during the three-day bidding period, according to information from the NSE.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category achieved a subscription rate of 117.63 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion saw a subscription of 54.42 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment received a subscription of 7.05 times.
Orkla Share Price LIVE Updates: Orkla IPO GMP is ₹66. This indicates Orkla India share price were trading at a premium of ₹66 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Orkla India share price was indicated at ₹796 apiece, which is 9.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹730.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, today the IPO GMP shows a downward trend and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹66.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹145, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.