Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, subscription status, steps to check allotment status online

Oswal Pumps IPO Allotment: Pumps manufacturer Oswal Pumps launched its initial public offering (IPO) on June 13 and received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now watch out for the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date, which is expected to be fixed soon.

The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on June 13 and closed on June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date is expected to be today, June 18, and IPO listing date is likely June 20.

The company is set to finalise the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status soon. Once the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders and then initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.

Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status online can be checked on the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Oswal Pumps IPO registrar.

To do Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Oswal Pumps IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Oswal Pumps Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Oswal Pumps IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Oswal Pumps Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today The equity shares of Oswal Pumps Ltd are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today is R 63 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Oswal Pumps shares are trading higher by ₹63 than their IPO price.

Considering the Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Oswal Pumps shares would be ₹677 apiece, which is at a premium of 10.26% to the issue price of ₹614 per share.

Oswal Pumps IPO Details The bidding for Oswal Pumps IPO began on Friday, June 13, and ended on Tuesday, June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date is likely today, June 18, and the IPO listing date is expected to be June 20. The equity shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Oswal Pumps IPO price band was set at ₹584 to ₹614 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,387.34 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.45 crore equity shares worth ₹890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 81 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore.

Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status Oswal Pumps IPO has been subscribed 34.42 times in total, as the public issue received bids for 55.80 crore equity shares as against 1.62 crore shares on the offer, according to data on NSE.

The retail portion was subscribed 3.60 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 36.70 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 88.08 times bids.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.