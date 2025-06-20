Oswal Pumps IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut of shares at decent premium in stock market today

Oswal Pumps IPO Listing: Oswal Pumps shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today, June 20. The initial public offering (IPO) of the pumps manufacturer, Oswal Pumps Ltd, ended for bidding on June 17.

Oswal Pumps IPO listing date is today, 20 June 2025. The offer was open from June 13 to June 17, and the Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date was June 18. The equity shares will be listed today, June 20, on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, June 20, 2025, the equity shares of Oswal Pumps Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Oswal Pumps shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, June 20, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Oswal Pumps IPO listing today, investors wait for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the listing price. Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today and analysts signal decent listing gains for investors.

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today Oswal Pumps shares are showing an upbeat trend in the unlisted market with a positive grey market premium (GMP) today. Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today is ₹41 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Oswal Pumps shares are trading higher by ₹41 than their issue price.

Oswal Pumps IPO Listing Price Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of Oswal Pumps shares would be ₹655 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 7% to the IPO price of ₹614 per share.

Analysts also expect Oswal Pumps IPO listing price to be at a premium of around 8% - 12%.

“Despite prevailing stock market volatility, the Oswal Pumps IPO received a robust response from investors. We believe this overwhelming demand was driven by attractive valuation levels, offering reasonable long term upside potential along with a well-diversified product portfolio across agriculture, industrial, and domestic water solutions. We also see the company’s strategic positioning to benefit from ongoing government infrastructure and rural development initiatives, especially those focused on water management and irrigation,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Given the strong subscription demand and ongoing market sentiment, Tapse anticipates a decent listing gain in the range of 10% – 15% for Oswal Pumps share debut.

Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd said that the Oswal Pumps IPO garnered strong investor interest across segments, which was a clear indicator of positive market sentiment, bolstered by a solid anchor book and credible domestic and global institutional participation.

“The listing is expected to be between 8% - 12% premium over the upper band of ₹614. Given the company’s leadership in the solar pump segment, its alignment with government-backed schemes like PM-KUSUM, and strong execution history, the listing premium appears justified,” Ojha said.

Oswal Pumps IPO Details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, June 13, and closed on Tuesday, June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status was fixed on June 18, and the Oswal Pumps IPO listing date is today, June 20. Oswal Pumps shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Oswal Pumps IPO size was ₹1,387.34 crore which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.45 crore equity shares worth ₹890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 81 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore. Oswal Pumps IPO price band was ₹584 to ₹614 per share.

The issue was subscribed 34.42 times, as it received total bids for 55.80 crore equity shares as against 1.62 crore shares on the offer, according to data on NSE. The retail portion was subscribed 3.60 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 36.70 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 88.08 times bids.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the IPO registrar.

